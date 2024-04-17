Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,021,000 after buying an additional 3,330,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gentex by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $58,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $33.69. 511,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,068. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

