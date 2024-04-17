Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,047 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,447 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after purchasing an additional 882,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,693 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.29. 3,508,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

