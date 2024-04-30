Norden Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 207.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,975,000 after buying an additional 43,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after acquiring an additional 246,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Medpace by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,013,000 after acquiring an additional 319,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,385,000 after purchasing an additional 65,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $7.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $392.25. The stock had a trading volume of 94,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,741. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.39 and a 12 month high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

