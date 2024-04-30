Xai Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Xai has a market cap of $179.69 million and approximately $16.16 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xai has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Xai

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.711678 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $12,525,590.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

