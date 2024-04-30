Islay Capital Management LLC Has $940,000 Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,702,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,201,000 after buying an additional 404,446 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth $7,935,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $6,387,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 250.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 339,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 242,895 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Universal Insurance in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Universal Insurance Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE UVE traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 60,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $572.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $375.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.12 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,191,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,267,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

