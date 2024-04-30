Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Islay Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of The RMR Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The RMR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ RMR traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 56,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,021. The stock has a market cap of $755.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.30. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

The RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

