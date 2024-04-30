Islay Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM)

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the third quarter worth $4,924,000. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 45,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Stock Performance

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.44. 54,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.03.

About Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.