Bison Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $221,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

