Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,668 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in GSK in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.82%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

