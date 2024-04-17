Imprint Wealth LLC Acquires 295 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 111,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 92,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.