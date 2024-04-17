Imprint Wealth LLC Acquires 295 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 111,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 92,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Are We in a Bull Market? 4 Factors that Determine a Bull Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.