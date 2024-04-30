Avory & Company LLC Has $19.21 Million Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Avory & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,330 shares during the period. Nutanix accounts for about 13.4% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avory & Company LLC owned 0.17% of Nutanix worth $19,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonen Capital LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Nutanix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Shares of NTNX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,931. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at $819,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

