Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 323,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,087 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 158,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

