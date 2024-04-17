Seed Innovations to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:SEED)

Seed Innovations (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 46.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Seed Innovations Price Performance

Shares of SEED opened at GBX 2.80 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £5.65 million, a P/E ratio of -259.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.37. Seed Innovations has a 12 month low of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.43 ($0.06).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seed Innovations news, insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott purchased 4,675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £93,500 ($116,394.87). 34.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seed Innovations Company Profile

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

