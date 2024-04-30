Asure Software (ASUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. On average, analysts expect Asure Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Asure Software stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $193.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

