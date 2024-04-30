Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Decreases By 17.6%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,432,900 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 1,739,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.4 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Up 1.7 %

RNECF stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

