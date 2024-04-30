Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Decreases By 17.6%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,432,900 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 1,739,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.4 days.
Renesas Electronics Stock Up 1.7 %
RNECF stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61.
About Renesas Electronics
