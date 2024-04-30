Contrasting Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) & CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Southern California Bancorp and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Southern California Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern California Bancorp 20.42% 9.35% 1.12% CF Bankshares 15.08% 11.34% 0.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern California Bancorp and CF Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern California Bancorp $126.90 million 2.05 $25.91 million $1.39 10.09 CF Bankshares $112.31 million 0.83 $16.94 million $2.61 7.07

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Southern California Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern California Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

55.4% of Southern California Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Southern California Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Southern California Bancorp and CF Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern California Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Southern California Bancorp beats CF Bankshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern California Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides home equity lines of credit, business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, letters of credit, and personal and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash vault, sweep accounts, and remote deposit capture services; online and mobile banking services; courier service; lockbox services; and merchant services. It operates branches in San Diego, Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About CF Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. Further, it provides online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposits. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern California Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern California Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.