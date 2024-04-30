Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,726,800 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 4,424,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,090.6 days.

Poste Italiane Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PITAF opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. Poste Italiane has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Poste Italiane Company Profile

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; PostePay Services; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail, parcel, and logistics management services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

