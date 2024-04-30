XPEL (XPEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. XPEL has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). XPEL had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect XPEL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XPEL Stock Down 0.6 %

XPEL opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. XPEL has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

