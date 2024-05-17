Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,600 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Nikola were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 27.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,706,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085,830 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,466,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 43.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,242,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,112 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Nikola by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,053,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 793,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 583,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKLA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 30,407,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,479,148. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

