Apexium Financial LP Purchases 2,981 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 106.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.74. 1,164,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,335. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.99 and its 200-day moving average is $242.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $263.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

