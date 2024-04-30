Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Upgraded to Outperform Overweight by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

EQX opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

