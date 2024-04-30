Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Nikon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NINOY opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Nikon has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Nikon had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikon will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

