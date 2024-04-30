Short Interest in Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Grows By 32.8%

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Price Performance

PWZYF opened at C$12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.82. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a fifty-two week low of C$9.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

Get Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen alerts:

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.