Short Interest in Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Grows By 32.8%

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Price Performance
PWZYF opened at C$12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.82. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a fifty-two week low of C$9.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile
