Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Nanobiotix Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Nanobiotix stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. Nanobiotix has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nanobiotix

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nanobiotix stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 959,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,000. Nanobiotix comprises 3.1% of Johnson & Johnson’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Johnson & Johnson owned approximately 2.65% of Nanobiotix as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.