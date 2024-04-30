Dream Industrial REIT (DIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Dream Industrial REIT to post earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$110.92 million for the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$8.08 and a 1-year high of C$9.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

