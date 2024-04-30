DMC Global (BOOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. DMC Global has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect DMC Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $327.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.62. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65.

BOOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DMC Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

