Head-To-Head Contrast: bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) versus Its Competitors

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) is one of 38 public companies in the "Commercial physical research" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare bioAffinity Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

bioAffinity Technologies has a beta of 3.93, indicating that its share price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bioAffinity Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 6.22, indicating that their average share price is 522% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A bioAffinity Technologies Competitors 50 814 1305 31 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for bioAffinity Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 13.26%. Given bioAffinity Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe bioAffinity Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies $2.53 million -$7.94 million -2.81 bioAffinity Technologies Competitors $1.61 billion $104.15 million 8.19

bioAffinity Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than bioAffinity Technologies. bioAffinity Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies -313.34% -107.20% -84.10% bioAffinity Technologies Competitors -263.01% -22.16% -12.98%

Summary

bioAffinity Technologies competitors beat bioAffinity Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile



bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

