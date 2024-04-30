OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OP Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Shares of OPBK opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $138.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In related news, Director Brian Choi bought 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,894.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,298,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,274. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $7,648,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in OP Bancorp by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 91,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in OP Bancorp by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

