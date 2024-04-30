Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $11.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRL. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CRL opened at $232.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.32. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

