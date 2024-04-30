Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Sunday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKR. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.