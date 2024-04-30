Twist Bioscience (TWST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.62. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $65,480.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,324.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $65,480.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,324.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,211 shares of company stock worth $449,573. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

