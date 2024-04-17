Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 33 Per Share

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.41) per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Billington’s previous dividend of $15.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Billington Trading Up 0.8 %

BILN opened at GBX 498.75 ($6.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Billington has a 12-month low of GBX 282.50 ($3.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 538.80 ($6.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 422.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 399.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.14 million, a PE ratio of 883.93 and a beta of 0.72.

About Billington

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding solutions.

