Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 33 Per Share

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.41) per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Billington’s previous dividend of $15.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Billington Trading Up 0.8 %
BILN opened at GBX 498.75 ($6.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Billington has a 12-month low of GBX 282.50 ($3.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 538.80 ($6.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 422.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 399.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.14 million, a PE ratio of 883.93 and a beta of 0.72.
About Billington
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Billington
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Are We in a Bull Market? 4 Factors that Determine a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.