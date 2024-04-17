Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$14.63 on Wednesday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$16.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of C$166.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.37.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
