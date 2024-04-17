Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$14.63 on Wednesday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$16.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of C$166.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.37.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

