Imprint Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Imprint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 126.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 139.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 207,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUMA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Humacyte, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Humacyte Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

