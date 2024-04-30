Islay Capital Management LLC Has $90,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $88.49. 13,541,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,020,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.59. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $106.60. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

