Norden Group LLC Grows Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Citigroup started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $6.02 on Tuesday, reaching $176.45. The stock had a trading volume of 113,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,689. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.76 and a 200 day moving average of $179.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.17 and a 12-month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,401.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

