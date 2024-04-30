Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $580.00 at BTIG Research

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $515.00 to $580.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.19.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $530.35. The stock had a trading volume of 773,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,635. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $542.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.22 and its 200-day moving average is $420.72. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

