Norden Group LLC Sells 161,371 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Norden Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,371 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Norden Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,692,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,071,000 after buying an additional 829,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,906,000 after buying an additional 1,514,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,789,000 after buying an additional 7,674,040 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,459,000 after acquiring an additional 524,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,035,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,747,000 after acquiring an additional 56,284 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,332. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $49.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2443 dividend. This is an increase from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

