Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Wix.com makes up approximately 8.1% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Wix.com by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Wix.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ WIX traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.33. 229,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.49, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average of $117.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

