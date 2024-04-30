Norden Group LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 225.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMJ. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Down 1.6 %

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

NYSEARCA:AMJ traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.15. 208,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,354. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.

