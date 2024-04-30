Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Norden Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4,636.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Norden Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VXF stock traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, reaching $165.19. 138,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,339. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.25. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

