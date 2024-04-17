Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading 8.8% Higher

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.04. 913,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,847,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,905.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 12,604.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

