Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,607,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average is $73.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.