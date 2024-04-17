XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $112.01 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. XYO has a total market cap of $112.01 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011130 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,443.85 or 1.00200339 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000053 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00812591 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,400,083.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

