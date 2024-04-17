Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 536 shares.The stock last traded at $74.15 and had previously closed at $74.60.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $640.29 million during the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,581,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

