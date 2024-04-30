Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Raised by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

