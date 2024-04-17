Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.12.

ALNY opened at $146.72 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $218.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

