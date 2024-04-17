Allen Capital Group LLC Invests $310,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lam Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 36,826 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 483,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,525,000 after acquiring an additional 169,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 56,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $59.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

