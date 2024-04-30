Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 22.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

In other news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hillman Solutions news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 659,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,511.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $1,562,681.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,700.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLMN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HLMN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.68. 188,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

