Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,811 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Dravo Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.38. The company had a trading volume of 321,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,454. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.